Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

