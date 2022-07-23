Monero Classic Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $17,815.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001959 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00653202 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.