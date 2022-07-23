Moonriver (MOVR) Hits Market Cap of $65.21 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $65.21 million and $8.70 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $13.39 or 0.00060144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016366 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032582 BTC.
Moonriver Coin Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,408,578 coins and its circulating supply is 4,868,921 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
