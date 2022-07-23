Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €70.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($70.71) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($78.79) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($70.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($67.68) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($71.72) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday.

Scout24 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of G24 opened at €54.72 ($55.27) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($47.37) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($74.10). The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

