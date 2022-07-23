Morgan Stanley Boosts ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 267

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.50.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

