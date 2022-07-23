Morgan Stanley Cuts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $515.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $540.00 to $515.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSCI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $518.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $439.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.05 and its 200 day moving average is $469.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

