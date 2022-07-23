Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,741,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Morgan Stanley worth $239,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

