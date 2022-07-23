Morgan Stanley Trims Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Target Price to $34.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.549 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,181,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 142,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,994 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 39.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,527,000 after purchasing an additional 346,006 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

