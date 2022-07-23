Morgan Stanley Trims Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Target Price to $34.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Hess Midstream Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $35.71.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,181,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 142,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,994 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 39.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,527,000 after purchasing an additional 346,006 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
See Also
