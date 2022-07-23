Motive Wealth Advisors Buys 1,243 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,864,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 614,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,257. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

