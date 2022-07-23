Motive Wealth Advisors Buys 676 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Toro were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Toro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $9,991,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. 158,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,668. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

