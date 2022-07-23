Motive Wealth Advisors Buys 970 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,217,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 708,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,064,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 184,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,674. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

