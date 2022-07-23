Motive Wealth Advisors Has $1.16 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Motive Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.93. 139,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,880. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

