Motive Wealth Advisors Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,127,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

