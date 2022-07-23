Motive Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $851.79.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $816.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,490,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $710.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $855.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

