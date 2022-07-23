Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 2,392 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 159,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,768,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. 14,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,525. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $88.39 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

