Motive Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.61.

