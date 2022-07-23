Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.38.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

