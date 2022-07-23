Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MTL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.27.
Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.94 on Friday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.
In related news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,184.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
