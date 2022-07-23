Multiplier Market Capitalization Achieves $6,648.22 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $6,648.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032371 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance.

Multiplier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.