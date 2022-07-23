MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.78

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $11.12. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 85,977 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MV Oil Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.