MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Trading Up 2.7%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 106,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 339,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYMD. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

