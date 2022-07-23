Nafter (NAFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,012.00

Nafter (NAFT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Nafter has a market capitalization of $625,172.96 and $17,012.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nafter has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016441 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032408 BTC.
About Nafter
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Nafter Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nafter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nafter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.