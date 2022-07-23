Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Naked Wines (LON:WINE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Naked Wines Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of LON:WINE opened at GBX 165 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,500.00. Naked Wines has a 1-year low of GBX 133.30 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 895 ($10.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 257.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 367.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 30,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.06), for a total value of £51,766.84 ($61,885.04).

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

