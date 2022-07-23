National Bank Financial Weighs in on Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWO. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$30.63 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$29.93 and a 12 month high of C$41.50. The stock has a market cap of C$28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. The company has a current ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.49.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,300.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.