NatWest Group plc Acquires 5,431 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

NatWest Group plc grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 396,291 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

