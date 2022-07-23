NatWest Group plc Buys 4,813 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NatWest Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

