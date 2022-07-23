NatWest Group plc Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.1% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.22 and a 200-day moving average of $248.00.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

