NatWest Group plc Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NatWest Group plc cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.7% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

COST opened at $529.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.09.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

