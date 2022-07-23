NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.30

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $15.80. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 617,651 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NeoPhotonics Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at $368,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoPhotonics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 54.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

See Also

