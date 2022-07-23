Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004481 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $738.87 million and $2.24 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032504 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 745,187,249 coins and its circulating supply is 745,186,645 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

