New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

