Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.708 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NGT opened at C$66.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.76 billion and a PE ratio of 41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$65.68 and a 52-week high of C$108.98.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.76 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Company Profile

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.16.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

