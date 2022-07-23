News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of News from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. News has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

