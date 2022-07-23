NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 13%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares fell 13% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 146,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 165,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

NexOptic Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

About NexOptic Technology

(Get Rating)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.