NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 8,000 at Barclays

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 8,800 ($105.20) to GBX 8,000 ($95.64) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($93.84) to GBX 6,200 ($74.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($87.03) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($86.07) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($84.88) to GBX 6,900 ($82.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,754.29 ($92.70).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,686 ($79.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,230.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,512.29. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,578 ($66.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($101.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,275.95.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($68.24) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($81,884.04).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

