NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

