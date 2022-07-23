NFTb One Day Trading Volume Reaches $164,784.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $164,784.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00033091 BTC.
NFTb Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
NFTb Coin Trading
