NFTify (N1) Reaches Market Capitalization of $194,866.52

NFTify (N1) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One NFTify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a total market cap of $194,866.52 and $419.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTify has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001855 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032532 BTC.
NFTify Coin Profile
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
