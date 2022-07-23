Nimiq Hits 1-Day Volume of $790,310.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 38% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and $790,310.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,305.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.50 or 0.06821182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00247673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00119159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00648127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00543285 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005937 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,137,177,544 coins and its circulating supply is 9,570,177,544 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

