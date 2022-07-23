Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.57) to €6.00 ($6.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.26) to €5.80 ($5.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 317,755 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

