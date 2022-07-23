Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 130 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €10.70 ($10.81) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($11.52) to €11.50 ($11.62) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($9.60) to €9.60 ($9.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.95.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.