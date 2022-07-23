North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.97

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.97 and traded as low as $14.34. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 38,859 shares trading hands.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.85% and a return on equity of 5,275.81%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRT. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

