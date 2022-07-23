North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,599,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,882,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,523,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,453,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Shares of PTLO stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.
Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.
