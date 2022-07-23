North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $44,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

