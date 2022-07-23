North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.