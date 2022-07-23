North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,339 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $91.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

