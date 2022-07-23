North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 516 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ONEOK by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 475,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,922,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

