NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Cut to $64.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWE. Bank of America lowered shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

