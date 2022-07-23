NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

NVE Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $51.09 on Friday. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $246.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVE by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 10.9% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.