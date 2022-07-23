OAX (OAX) Trading 8.7% Higher This Week

OAX (OAX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. OAX has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $71,918.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.67 or 1.00051302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

